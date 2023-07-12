Obituary: Robert Morgan, former professor of engineering, 89

Robert Morgan, a former professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis for more than 30 years, died Monday, June 26, in Falls Church, Virginia. He was 89.

Morgan joined the faculty in 1968 and worked to build new research and educational activities on the social applications of technology.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 29 at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to the ACLU Foundation.

