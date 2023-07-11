WUPD active shooter training drill tomorrow

The Washington University Police Department will conduct an active shooter training exercise tomorrow on the west side of the Danforth Campus near fraternity row. The training exercise is not in response to a specific threat but is a proactive measure to ensure WUPD’s preparedness.
