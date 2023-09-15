Memorial for Lovie M. Haynes

A memorial for community activist Lovie M. Haynes, who died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at age 93, will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the Hamilton Village Garden in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood.

Known to generations of Washington University students as “Miss Lovie,” Haynes was a fixture of the long-running course “Community Building, Building Community,” led by Bob Hansman, emeritus associate professor in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. From her front porch in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue, where she resided for more than 60 years, Haynes would talk about her neighborhood and her work, beginning in the early 2000s, to create the Hamilton Village Garden, planting fruits and vegetables on a then-vacant lot. In 2014, the city of St. Louis honored Haynes with a formal resolution recognizing her efforts.

The Hamilton Village Garden is located at the southeast corner of Hamilton and Wells avenues. Attendees are invited to wear white or yellow in Haynes’ honor. To leave a remembrance, visit legacy.com.