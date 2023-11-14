Raymond W. Ewing, retired medical school staff; well-known Whittemore House bartender, 80

Raymond W. Ewing, a well-known bartender at Washington University’s Whittemore House and a retired employee of the Division of Comparative Medicine at the university’s School of Medicine, died Tuesday, Nov. 4, in St. Louis. He was 80.

Below is the family’s obituary:

Raymond Warren Ewing, was born on Aug. 12, 1943, in St. Louis. His parents, Walter and Emma Ewing, both preceded him in death.

Raymond received his formal education in the Webster Groves School system. He then joined the United States Army, and served during the Vietnam War. Raymond received several medals including The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Parachute Badge. Raymond was a dedicated soldier and his bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

After proudly serving his country, Raymond received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1969. He attended Texas A&M and was trained in the areas of Building Maintenance, Carpentry, Plumbing, Electricity and Heating and Air Conditioning. He then completed training at Central Texas College in the area of Office Administration.

Raymond worked in the Division of Comparative Medicine at Washington University until he retired in 2008.

Retirement could’t keep him still, so he began working as a server and bartender for Catering St. Louis, where he was a diligent, loyal and dependable employee until God called him home.

In his free time, Raymond enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, telling war stories and sharing memories of the old days with his great-grandson. Raymond also had a passion for cooking and was known for his delicious barbecued ribs. Raymond was a loving and devoted husband and a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He had a way of making everyone feel like his favorite.

Raymond leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Annette Ewing, his children Jeanice (Wallace) Moore, Kaye (Rev. Dr. Melvin) Grimes, Karen Brooks, Tricia Brooks, Tiffani (Emmanuel) Murokozi, Cory(Jessica) Ewing, and Joseph Ewing, his sister, Edna Johnson. and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gloria and his brother, David.