Photo Opportunity: WashU Police Department distributes bikes, toys, clothes to children today

What: The Washington University Police Department will distribute free bicycles, clothes, shoes and toys to some 120 children from Camp Sunsplash, a free summer camp in Fairground Park that serves lower-income families. The annual holiday drive is led by Washington University Police Chief Angela Coonce.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Where: Washington University Athletic Complex

Contact: Washington University Police Chief Angela Coonce will be on site and available for interviews. For questions, contact Diane Keaggy at diane.keaggy@wustl.edu or 314-974-4238.