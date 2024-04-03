Media advisory: WashU experts in path of totality on eclipse day

WHAT: Interview and photo/video opportunity with planetary sciences faculty experts and students from Washington University in St. Louis viewing eclipse at the path of totality.

The site will experience 4 minutes of totality, starting at 1:57 p.m. Central time on Monday, April 8, 2024. At the event, the scientists will give brief presentations about eclipse science and current research.

WHO: Five planetary scientists from WashU’s McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences are available to speak with reporters from the path of totality for the solar eclipse. The scientists will be at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in southern Missouri, near Cape Girardeau.

About 70 WashU undergraduate students will be there to view the eclipse, along with state park staff and the public.

WHERE: Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road, Burfordville, Mo., 63785

WHEN: 12-3 p.m. (eclipse peaks locally at 1:57 p.m. Central time) Monday, April 8, 2024

Bollinger event WashU media contact: Talia Ogliore, talia.ogliore@wustl.edu; mobile, 626-390-8628

Interview, photo/video opp in St. Louis

WHO: Lunar scientist Bradley L. Jolliff, director of WashU’s McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, is available to speak with reporters at a free public eclipse-viewing event on the Danforth Campus. This site will not experience totality, but it will have about 98% coverage.

WHERE: Brookings Hall steps on WashU’s Danforth Campus, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, Mo., 63130

WHEN: 12-3 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024

St. Louis event WashU media contact: Sue Killenberg McGinn, smcginn@wustl.edu; mobile, 314-603-6008