Former top government official joins Brookings Executive Education

Letitia A. Long , former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the first woman to lead a major U.S. intelligence agency, has joined Brookings Executive Education (BEE) as an executive in residence.
BEE is a partnership between the Brookings Institution and Olin Business School.
In her new role, Long will work with faculty at Washington University in St. Louis to deliver cutting-edge, research-based curriculum to equip public leaders with the knowledge and tools they will need to lead during times of transition and instability.
