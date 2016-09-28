Former top government official joins Brookings Executive Education

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Letitia A. Long , former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the first woman to lead a major U.S. intelligence agency, has joined Brookings Executive Education (BEE) as an executive in residence.

BEE is a partnership between the Brookings Institution and Olin Business School.

In her new role, Long will work with faculty at Washington University in St. Louis to deliver cutting-edge, research-based curriculum to equip public leaders with the knowledge and tools they will need to lead during times of transition and instability.

For more details, visit the Brookings Executive Education website.