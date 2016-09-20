ISP receives funding for STEM teacher program

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Monsanto Fund has awarded the Institute for School Partnership (ISP) at Washington University in St. Louis a $200,000 grant to support the STEM Teacher Quality program, or STEM TQ.

STEM TQ is an intensive two-week seminar during which elementary school teachers learn how to integrate science, technology, engineering and math into their curriculum and how to connect that to the real world, student interests and future careers.

Read more on the Institute for School Partnership site.