Mirica wins American Chemical Society’s 2016 Saint Louis Award

Liviu Mirica, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the American Chemical Society’s St. Louis Section’s 2016 Saint Louis Award.
The Saint Louis Award, sponsored by Monsanto Co., is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the profession of chemistry and demonstrated the potential to further advance the profession.
Mirica has been developing new inorganic catalysts for the creation of renewable fuels, as well as inorganic imaging agents for diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. He will receive the award Oct. 15.
For more, visit the chemical society’s website.
