Sale named to FINRA board

Hillary Sale, the Walter D. Coles Professor of law and of management at the School of Law, has been appointed to the board of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
An expert in securities and corporate governance, Sale will help regulate securities firms doing business in the United States through her FINRA board work. Read more on the law site.
