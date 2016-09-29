University well-represented in TEDx Gateway Arch event

Six members of the Washington University in St. Louis community will be among the speakers at an upcoming TEDxGateway Arch event.

They are: David Brody, MD, PhD, and Denise Wilfley, of the School of Medicine; James Carrington and T.R. Kidder, of Arts & Sciences; Travis Mossotti, of the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research; and Jim Russell, an adjunct instructor in University College. Their areas of expertise range from neurology to poetry.

This year’s event will be held Dec. 10 at Chaminade College Preparatory School. Learn more about the speakers and event on the TEDxGateway Arch site.