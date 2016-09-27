Campus & Community

Washington People: David H. Perlmutter

Personalizing medicine

By Elizabethe Holland Durando
two people look at a drawing on a window
David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, talks with graduate research assistant Dolonchampa Maji in the new 4515 McKinley Research Building. (Photo: Tim Parker/School of Medicine)

David H. Perlmutter, MD, is closing in on his first year as executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine.

In addition to talking about his history with St. Louis, he discusses how personalized medicine tops his priority list and his belief that the School of Medicine is positioned to be a leader in the field. 

Read the full story from Outlook magazine.

