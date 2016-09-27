Washington People: David H. Perlmutter

David H. Perlmutter, MD, is closing in on his first year as executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine.
In addition to talking about his history with St. Louis, he discusses how personalized medicine tops his priority list and his belief that the School of Medicine is positioned to be a leader in the field.
