Brantmeier named distinguished visiting professor at Chinese university

Cindy Brantmeier, professor of applied linguistics and education in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a distinguished visiting professor of applied linguistics by the School of Foreign Languages at Northeast Normal University (NENU) in Changchun, China. “This involves a rigorous selection process and the honored title is given only to those who have made remarkable accomplishments in the social sciences outside of the campus of NENU,” said Zhang Shaojie, former vice president of NENU and professor of linguistics.

The designation, which runs until May 2021, will allow Brantmeier to bring Washington University doctoral students of applied linguistics to China to collaborate on language research projects. She will lead a team of researchers who will conduct experiments that examine how language acquisition is influenced by social, psychological and cognitive variables. Mike Strube, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, also will work on the projects.

Brantmeier is invited to return to the Chinese university over the next five years to collect data and to lecture on second-language acquisition research. Founded by the Communist Party in 1946, the university is considered one of China’s leading centers for scholarship in linguistics and applied linguistics.