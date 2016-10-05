Brownson receives APHA Award for Excellence

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ross Brownson, the Bernard Becker Professor at the Brown School and director of the Prevention Research Center, has received the American Public Health Association Award for Excellence for his work as a scholar, leader and public-health practitioner.

For more information, visit the APHA website.