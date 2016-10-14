Freeland named Ronald G. Bohley Award recipient

Chris Freeland, associate university librarian at Washington University, is one of this year’s recipients of the Ronald G. Bohley Award.

The award, presented by the Missouri Library Association and Amigos Library Services, is given to “an individual or individuals whose actions have led libraries to work better together and who exemplify the best efforts to reach out beyond his or her own institution to further multi-type library cooperation throughout the State of Missouri.”

Freeland, Katrina Stierholz of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, David Henry of the Missouri Historical Society, and Barbara Reading of the Missouri State Library, helped to establish the Missouri Hub, contributing content to the Digital Public Library of America. Currently, 11 Missouri libraries have contributed more than 138,000 records to digital library.