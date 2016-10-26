Jain presents at international conferences

Raj Jain, the Barbara J. and Jerome R. Cox, Jr. Professor of Computer Science at the School of Engineering & Applied Science, is giving keynote addresses at four conferences in October and November.
They are:
- The seventh annual IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Information Technology, Electronics and Mobile Communication Conference at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Oct. 13-15. The topic is “Multi-Cloud Global Application Delivery for Internet of Things and Smart Cities.”
- Midwest Drone Introduction in St. Louis, Oct 14-15. The topic is “Unmanned Systems: Networking Challenges and Issues.”
- The second IEEE International Conference on Collaboration and Internet Computing, Nov 1-3 in Pittsburgh. The topic is “Multi-Cloud Global Application Delivery for Internet of Things and Smart Cities.”
- The 2016 International Conference on Communication, Image and Signal Processing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov.18-20. The topic is “Five Trends Leading to Opportunities in Multi-Cloud Global Application Delivery.”
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.