WashU memories: It feels like yesterday

On presidential debates:

“My wife and I have participated somehow in nearly all of the debates, and I came out here today (Saturday) because I wanted to see what my campus looks like now. Graham Chapel is still there, and Fox News is set up right in front of it, and it just looks amazing. And despite all this daily changing controversy, there’s some stability in this world and that’s what Washington University represents. Both of my parents went to school here; my father graduated from the medical school in 1925 so I’ve been attached to this university for a long, long time. That’s why I want to keep coming back.

“My favorite debate was the one where President Bush was running again (Bush vs. Kerry). I thought that was probably the most substantive.

“There have been so many low blows this time around, but nonetheless, it’s dramatic theater. The Performing Arts Department should be paying close attention to how all of this has played out.

“Overall, I’m very proud that I’m associated with WashU.”

— Robert Westerman, AB ’64, EMBA ’94

Awesome Commencement:

“Graduation was one of the most awesome experiences of my life — walking into the Quad, seeing all the people, all the students and not to mention [hearing] a fantastic speaker. It was totally memorable.”

— Sharon Ellis, MA ’16

A Jimmy Hoffa visit:

“I was down in the Law Quarterly office in the spring of 1975, when Dean Foote stopped by. A benefactor of the law school had ties to Jimmy Hoffa. He [Dean Foote] said Mr. Hoffa was up in the lounge and wanted to talk to some law students about his early days with the Teamsters. Another student and I volunteered, and I spent an hour sitting with him in the law school commons area talking about the Teamsters and civil rights. He disappeared that summer.”

— John Peterson, JD ’76

On Freshman Camp and Olin Library:

“My first and lasting memory of Washington U. was Freshman Camp, down in the Ozarks. [It was a] beautiful location, fun and so great to have faculty there to talk about their fields.

“And, if I get two memories, the other is connected to the opening of Olin Library. We students formed a line from Brookings to Olin and passed all the books along, transferring them from one building to the other. I suppose that, today, something like that might be done by drones :), but involving the students was much more fun and connected us to the new library just like that. The fact that it’s a beautiful building — and substituted, at least in part, for the student union we did not have and for which we were clamoring — also helped us accept the huge new building that covered so much of the grass we loved.”

— Marianne Heinicke Gupta, AB ’63

Meaningful off-campus experience:

“I sang in a ‘Greek’ choir (meaning sorority/fraternity). Before Christmas break (that’s what we called it back then), a dozen of us who had been rehearsing together walked to St. Mary’s Hospital and caroled in the halls, even going to sing to the newborns and their parents. It was an experience that took us off campus to do something meaningful in the St. Louis community, representing ourselves, our organizations and our university.”

— Cheryl Whatley, AB ’71, MA ’75

Physics of the environment:

“[I] had a physics teacher, Alexander Calandra, who designed a schience class art students. This was the most amazing class … giving us a real understanding of the physics of the environment we would be working in and living in in our specialized fields. Calandra later designed some math [curriculum] for the St. Louis Public School District.”

— Donna Dean Felt, BFA ’54

Working at the university after graduation:

I graduated in 1952 from the School of Business and then went directly to work for Washington University. I worked for the university for 38 years and retired in 1990.

The ladies sitting in the WashU Quad (pictured above) were in the accounting office when I started. There was no IBM, no computers, just ladies using bookkeeping machines. I took a job as an accountant expecting to get a little experience and move on. I stayed 38 years.

— Joe Evans, BSBA ’52

On distinguished faculty:

“My favorite memories of our Washington University are from our distinguished professors of anatomy and from our distinguished professors of pathology on which I base my knowledge of diagnostic medicine.”

— Col. Josh Grossman, MD ’65, FACP

On Chancellor Compton and Commencement:

“A vivid memory: marching in the 1947 Commencement headed by Chancellor Arthur H. Compton* in his full regalia.”

— Wallace G. Klein, AB ’47, MA ’48

*Arthur H. Compton served as chancellor of Washington University from 1945 to 1953. He won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1927.

Howard Nemerov and nature:

“On an impossibly beautiful Spring day circa 1975, Professor Nemerov* proposed to conduct our last class of the semester outdoors. On a day like that, it didn’t seem right to stay closed up in a classroom. The class agreed to move outside, and everyone filed out of Duncker Hall into the Quad, where we sat down on the grass, facing him. The pink Quad buildings framed a perfect blue sky full of birds, and every plant was flushing green. Professor Nemerov began to read and discuss English poetry in his unique and personal way, but it didn’t take long for him to notice that the students’ attentions were wandering; the magnificent weather was simply too distracting. Conceding the futility of his outdoor classroom, Nemerov interrupted his own lecture and remarked, ‘When Art and Nature compete, Nature always wins.’ He then excused the class.

“I still have all my notes from the course, but that comment has stuck with me without ever having written it down. On such a day, what was the point of studying the representation of nature in poetry? It took a poet to put it succinctly.”

— Robert G. Simon, AB ’76

*Howard Nemerov served on the university’s faculty from 1969 until his death in 1991. A former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winner, he also was a novelist, essayist and critic.