Professor contributes to PBS documentary

Zhao Ma, assistant professor of East Asian languages in Arts & Sciences, contributed to the making of the PBS documentary “The Battle of Chosin,” which will air on PBS on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Ma helped producers locate appropriate images from Chinese documentary films, visited Chinese film archives to find historical images and footage, and negotiated with Chinese studios to obtain copyrights for PBS.

