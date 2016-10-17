Rudy delivers lectures at University of Oxford

Yoram Rudy, the Fred Saigh Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, was a Royal Academy of Engineering distinguished visiting fellow and fellow of Merton College at the University of Oxford from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15.
Among other University of Oxford lectures, Rudy delivered the Burdon-Sanderson Annual Lecture in Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics.
Rudy’s research aims to understand the mechanisms that underlie normal and abnormal rhythms of the heart at various levels, from the molecular and cellular to the whole heart. Rudy is director of the interdisciplinary Cardiac Bioelectricity and Arrhythmia Center, which includes 39 faculty members.
