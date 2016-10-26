University scientists take part in ‘Science Friday’

The public radio program “Science Friday” has an episode airing at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 featuring three scientists with university ties: Christy Edwards, Bo Adu-Oppong and Michael Wysession.
