CSD research informs New York City’s new child savings accounts

The mayor of New York announced a new child savings account to help thousands of New York City public school children save for college, a move based on research and assistance from the Center for Social Development (CSD). The Brown School program helped New York to develop a three-year pilot program, which starts next fall.

“The steep cost of higher education has left too many New Yorkers unable to afford a college degree,” New York mayor Bill de Blasio said in a Nov. 22 news release. “With this initiative, every child — regardless of their family’s economic status — will have a fighting chance to access higher education.”