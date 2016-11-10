Democrats may look to eliminate electoral college

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

For the second time in less than 20 years, the winner of the presidential popular vote has lost the electoral college.

Once is a fluke, twice is a trend, said Greg Magarian, professor of law and an expert on election law.

“Procedural arguments are usually opportunistic, and given that the Democrats have lost out in both 2000 and now 2016, they’ll likely beat a drum to eliminate the electoral college,” he said.

“Their arguments will draw further fuel from other electoral devices that have thwarted their candidates, including gerrymandering of legislative districts, photo ID laws and restrictions on the time, place and manner of voting,” Magarian said. “Republicans, meanwhile, continue to place heavy reliance on all those devices, a reliance that may limit their motivation to address the policy and demographic concerns that increasingly undermine their appeal.”

