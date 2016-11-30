Infante nominated for Pushcart Prize

Ignacio Infante, associate professor of comparative literature in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize by the literary Journal Asymptote.
He was nominated for his co-translation of Chilean poet Vincente Huidobro’s work “Temblor de cielo,” or “Sky-Quake.”
Read more from Asymptote about the prize and the nominated works.
