Infante nominated for Pushcart Prize

Ignacio Infante, associate professor of comparative literature in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been nominated for the prestigious Pushcart Prize by the literary Journal Asymptote.

He was nominated for his co-translation of Chilean poet Vincente Huidobro’s work “Temblor de cielo,” or “Sky-Quake.”

Read more from Asymptote about the prize and the nominated works.