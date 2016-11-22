Yang named fellow of The Optical Society

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Lan Yang, the Edwin H. & Florence G. Skinner Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a fellow of The Optical Society.

Yang, a professor of electrical and systems engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, was recognized for “her seminal contribution in nanophotonics and photonic sensing.” She was one of 96 new fellows representing 19 countries.

Samuel Achilefu, the Michel M. Ter-Pogossian Professor of Radiology at the School of Medicine and professor of biomedical engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, also was elected as a fellow. To learn more about Yang, visit the School of Engineering website.