Five honored with Emerson teaching awards

Five members of Washington University in St. Louis have been honored with 2016 Emerson Electric Co. “Excellence in Teaching” awards.

They are:

Igor Marjanović, of the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts

Shanti Parikh, of Arts & Sciences

Staci Thomas, of Olin Business School

Jay Turner, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science

Patricia Widder, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science

Each year, honorees are chosen by their schools and by the university’s Teaching Center for their innovation and leadership in undergraduate teaching. An awards ceremony and reception is held in November.