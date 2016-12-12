Wright elected to post with American Orthopaedic Association

Rick W. Wright, MD, the Jerome J. Gilden Distinguished Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been chosen as second president-elect by members of the American Orthopaedic Association. The election was held in June at the association’s annual meeting in Seattle.

Wright will serve as the association’s 132nd president when he takes over the presidency in 2018 from the association’s current first president-elect, Regis J. O’Keefe, MD, PhD, the Fred C. Reynolds Professor and head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the School of Medicine.

