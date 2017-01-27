Barnes profiles 2016 Nobel laureates for PNAS

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Barnes, assistant professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, co-wrote profiles of Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Sir J. Fraser Stoddart and Bernard L. Feringa, the 2016 Nobel laureates in chemistry, for a series in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) highlighting the discoveries of the award winners.

He and co-author Chad A. Mirkin, of Northwestern University, explain how the three chemists invented tiny lifts, motors and “muscles” for molecular machines.