Barnes profiles 2016 Nobel laureates for PNAS

Jonathan Barnes, assistant professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, co-wrote profiles of Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Sir J. Fraser Stoddart and Bernard L. Feringa, the 2016 Nobel laureates in chemistry, for a series in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) highlighting the discoveries of the award winners.
He and co-author Chad A. Mirkin, of Northwestern University, explain how the three chemists invented tiny lifts, motors and “muscles” for molecular machines.
