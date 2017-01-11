Bowman named a Packard fellow

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Gregory R. Bowman, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2016 Packard Fellowship for Science and Engineering. Each of the 18 Packard fellows — among the nation’s top early-career scientists — will receive a five-year $875,000 grant to pursue research.

Bowman studies unchartered protein conformations as potential targets for new drugs. Read more on the School of Medicine site.