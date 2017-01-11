Bowman named a Packard fellow

Gregory R. Bowman, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2016 Packard Fellowship for Science and Engineering. Each of the 18 Packard fellows — among the nation’s top early-career scientists — will receive a five-year $875,000 grant to pursue research.
Bowman studies unchartered protein conformations as potential targets for new drugs. Read more on the School of Medicine site.
