Center for the Humanities faculty fellows named

Six faculty members in Arts & Sciences have received semester-long fellowships for fall 2017 or spring 2018 from the Center for the Humanities.

They are: Jeffrey McCune, Sowande’ Mustakeem and Christopher Stark (fall); Caroline Kita, Long Le-Khac and Anika Walke (spring).

Faculty fellows spend a semester in residence at the center, where they receive the workspace, resources and intellectual exchange needed to make great progress on their research projects.

Read more about the fellows and their projects on the center’s website.