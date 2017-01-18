Religion & Politics editor Stanley receives AAAS reporters award

Tiffany Stanley, managing editor of the online news journal of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion & Politics, is one of four journalists selected to receive the 2016 Science for Religion Reporters Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The awards, which also went to reporters for the Religion News Service, Sojourners magazine and The Washington Post, were competitively selected by an external review panel of journalists and academics with expertise in either science or religion reporting.

The honor includes a $4,000 prize and an invitation to attend the AAAS annual meeting in Boston on Feb. 17. The meeting, hosted by the largest general scientific organization, will provide Stanley and other journalists an opportunity to interact with hundreds of scientists as they present their latest research.