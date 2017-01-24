Wiens elected chair of IRIS board

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Doug Wiens, the Robert S. Brookings Distinguished Professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected chair of the board of directors of IRIS (Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology).

The consortium of more than 100 U.S. universities collects and shares seismic and other geophysical data with the goal of better understanding the planet.