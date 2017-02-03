Baugh elected to NAS Board on Behavioral, Cognitive, and Sensory Sciences

John Baugh, the Margaret Bush Wilson Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to serve on the Board on Behavioral, Cognitive, and Sensory Sciences for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. His three-year term began in January.

Part of the National Research Council, the board offers guidance on new behavioral science research and contributes its expertise on important policy issues in areas such as national security (helping intelligence analysts with decision-making tools), human capital (contributions to education and learning), and human interactions with technological advances.

Based in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Baugh also holds academic appointments in African and African-American studies, American culture studies, anthropology, education, English, linguistics, philosophy-neuroscience-psychology and urban studies, all in Arts & Sciences.