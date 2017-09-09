Allergan transferred ownership of the patents on its drug Restasis to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. The Tribe then exclusively licensed the drug back to Allergan, in exchange for tens of millions of dollars in both licensing and royalty fees.
This transfer is potentially huge news in the drug pricing world, writes Rachel Sachs, associate professor of law, in the Harvard Bill of Health blog.
To read the full piece, visit blogs.harvard.edu/billofhealth/2017/09/09/be-very-very-concerned-about-what-allergan-just-did.
