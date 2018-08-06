Appleton wins Dukeminier Prize

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Susan Appleton, the Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law, has been awarded a Dukeminier Prize from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law for her writing on family law.

The prize recognizes the best sexual orientation and gender identity law review articles of 2018.

Appleton was awarded for her piece, “Obergefell’s Liberties: All in the Family,” which examined the Supreme Court’s 2015 case Obergefell v. Hodges, guaranteeing same-sex couples’ right to marry.

Appleton is a nationally known expert in family law. Her research, scholarship and writings address such legal issues as adoption, reproductive rights, parentage, gender and sexualities.