WashU Expert: Four gift-giving tips — for Black Friday and beyond

‘Tis the season to shop, and who better to offer advice than a scientist who has studied gift-giving?

Elanor Williams, associate professor of marketing at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, researches consumers and the marketing strategies that get them to spend. Here, she offers four main rules for gift-givers: