Media Advisory: Preview of new Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum galleries and exhibitions

WHAT: Preview of five new gallery spaces in the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis. Also preview of the spring exhibitions “Multiplied: Edition MAT and the Transformable Work of Art, 1959-1965” and “Truths and Reckonings: The Art of Transformative Racial Justice.”

WHEN: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

WHERE: Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, Washington University in St. Louis

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

Sabine Eckmann, the William T. Kemper director and chief curator of the museum, will be on hand to discuss the museum’s five new lower-level galleries. These include the Teaching Gallery, the Video Gallery, the Stair Gallery and the two Works on Paper Galleries. For more information about the new galleries, see here.

Meredith Malone, the museum’s associate curator, will be on hand to discuss “Multiplied: Edition MAT and the Transformable Work of Art, 1959-1965.” The exhibition surveys more than 50 transformable, moveable pieces created by Marcel Duchamp, Man Ray, Roy Lichtenstein, Niki de Saint Phalle, Jean Tinguely and other major 20th-century figures. For more information about the exhibition, see here.

Geoff Ward, associate professor of African and African-American Studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University, will be on hand to discuss the exhibition “Truths and Reckonings: The Art of Transformative Racial Justice,” which will be on display in the new Teaching Gallery. For more about the exhibition, see here.

