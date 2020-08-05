Kemper Art Museum announces fall access plan

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis will remain closed to the public for the fall 2020 semester. However, in coordination with the universitywide COVID-19 response plan and health and safety guidelines, the Kemper Art Museum will be accessible in a limited fashion to Washington University students, faculty and staff.
“This was a very difficult decision to make and reflects the unprecedented times in which we find ourselves,” the museum said in a statement. “Yet the decision is one that we feel is necessary to protect the safety and well-being of all.”
Read the full statement here.
