Quoted: Its all in the opening

In fall 2019, we held an inauguration ceremony for our 15th chancellor. Here’s a look back at what the university’s first five chancellors said on the occasion of their inaugurations.

“St. Louis, the geographical [center,] not only of this valley, but of the whole country, will be, to a fearful extent, responsible for the intellectual and moral character which shall be impressed upon the American people. It was in view of considerations like these, that a few far-sighted and large-hearted men … laid the foundation of Washington University.”

—JOSEPH GIBSON HOYT

1st Chancellor, Inaugural Address, Oct. 4, 1859

“The question — What shall we teach, and how shall we teach it? — when proposed in relation to a community involves the whole question of life. What kind of lives shall we live? What shall be our aims, our occupations? What kind of beings shall we be? What shall be the form of our intellectual and moral existence?”

—WILLIAM CHAUVENET

2nd Chancellor, Inaugural Address, June 17, 1863

“We would found a university so widely acknowledged in its influence, that

St. Louis and Missouri should be honored throughout the world by its being established here.”

—WILLIAM GREENLEAF ELIOT

3rd Chancellor, Inaugural Address, Feb. 29, 1872

“I have a vision of a great university … to support it is considered a duty, to aid in its development a pleasure, and to have one’s name connected with it an honor.”

—WINFIELD SCOTT CHAPLIN

4th Chancellor, Inaugural Address, Jan. 11, 1892

” ”

—DAVID FRANKLIN HOUSTON, the university’s 5th chancellor refused inaugural ceremonies. The Chancellor was described as taciturn, even austere, and self-effacing.