Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WashU Response to COVID-19

Visit coronavirus.wustl.edu for the latest information about WashU updates and policies. See all stories related to COVID-19.

We are all living in a historic moment. Today, we are all making sacrifices, showing acts of leadership and finding simple joys. There are many untold stories that need to be celebrated and remembered.

We are inviting you – all WashU students, faculty, medical professionals, staff, alumni, friends – to share your story. It’s a chance for you to give us a glimpse into your life during the pandemic, and a chance for us all to see what it really means to be #WashUTogether.

Share individual photos, videos and personal stories by responding to prompts. Submit through the form below and on social media using the hashtag #WashUTogether. Your submissions will be considered for use in social media, the Record and university history.

Ideas of what you can share include:

What is your current workspace?

How are you caring for one another?

How are you coping in these unique times?

How are you staying connected?

What are you grateful for?