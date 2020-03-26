If Trump took responsibility for coronavirus missteps, it might actually help him

Andrew Reeves, associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences
A few days later, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) spoke to the state’s residents about complaints that his office had closed bars and restaurants for St. Patrick’s Day and beyond. Cuomo told his constituents, “The buck stops on my desk. Your local mayor did not close your restaurants, your bars, your gyms or your schools. I did. I did. I assume full responsibility.”
Which strategy is most effective — avoiding blame or taking responsibility?
