WashU Experts: The historic 2020 election and what’s next

After a 2020 pockmarked by a deadly pandemic, murder hornets, the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, national protests sparked by more citizens dying in the streets, an impeachment acquittal, a rollercoaster stock market, wildfires, hurricanes and UFO sightings admitted by the Pentagon, it was a given that this election would attract record voters. And grow contentious. And, in key states, getthisclose.

Washington University in St. Louis faculty experts, similar to their reaction to Election 2016 barely a month after the second presidential debate was held on campus, offer their predictions and perspectives on the legal battle ensuing, the transition of power and the future for both President-elect Joe Biden’s administration and President Donald Trump’s.

Nov. 9

Martin: Biden will renew environmental/climate efforts

On Nov. 4, 2019, the United States officially announced it would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, effective one year later. Beth Martin was among the Washington University faculty to comment then on the Trump Administration’s withdrawal notification to the United Nations.

“President-elect Biden announced via tweet on the same day one year later, ‘Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,’” noted Martin, a teaching professor in environmental studies in Arts & Sciences and associate director of the Washington University Climate Change Program.

While the Trump administration disdained warnings from climate scientists and rolled back environmental policies followed or enacted under the previous administration of President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden, Martin expects the 46th president to reverse the wave of the past four years.

“U.S. re-engagement will begin with the submission of a revised national climate plan,” she said. “Development of that plan will provide the U.S. the opportunity, if it takes it, to implement a multi-stakeholder engagement process, developing our national climate plan across multiple sectors and scales with the input and feedback of those impacted by both our changing climate and our climate policies.

“Even with President Trump’s announcement of withdrawal several years ago, subnational and local climate action has continued and strengthened through work such as America’s Pledge and Washington University’s work through the Midwest Climate Summit. The current oscillation of U.S. international climate policies demonstrates the importance of local climate action and multi-sectoral commitment to climate action.”

Brown: Electoral College still speaks to slavery; now is time to revisit

“Every four years, both the Democratic and Republican parties hope the Electoral College will work for them,” said Rachel Brown, assistant professor in the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies in Arts & Sciences.

“This presents an opportunity to revisit the historical and ongoing entanglements of this system with race, property, wealth and political power. Through the Electoral College, the authors of the Constitution engineered a compromise between those advocating for a popular national vote and those believing Congress should choose the president. As articulated by James Madison, himself an enslaver, the Electoral College would allow the South to count the enslaved population toward its total number of electors, despite they themselves not being allowed to vote.

Crum: Lesson learned in record-breaking early voting

Credit U.S. election officials and offices with handling 100 million-plus early ballots, whether by mail or in-person ahead of Nov. 3. And learn a key lesson from this process, says one WashU election-law expert: Count them beforehand.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Americans voted in record-breaking numbers, and those votes were counted accurately,” said Travis Crum, associate professor of law and expert on voting rights and election law. “This accomplishment is due in no small part to the hard work of election administrators and poll workers, who deserve immense praise for running free and fair elections while being woefully underfunded and underappreciated.

“One silver lining to this pandemic election might be greater reliance in the future on early in-person voting and mail-in ballots, which make it easier for Americans to vote. And as the days-long delay in calling the election for President-elect Joe Biden demonstrates, states should follow the example set by Ohio and Florida of counting mail-in ballots before election day, rather than afterwards as Pennsylvania does.”