Local ROTC program first to receive Department of Defense award

The Gateway Army ROTC Battalion at Washington University in St. Louis will receive the inaugural award of the Department of Defense Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award during a ceremony on the Washington University campus on Monday, March 15.

The Gateway Battalion was chosen to receive this prestigious award over seven other ROTC programs based on its program performance, university support and other noteworthy achievements. Noteworthy accomplishments of the ROTC program include producing two top 10% ROTC cadets and eight Distinguished Military Graduates. The Gateway Battalion also partnered with retired Brig. Gen. E. Tracy Beckette, Missouri’s civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, to host a Junior and Senior ROTC mentorship event with six JROTC programs in the St. Louis area.

Maj Gen. John Evans, commander of U.S. Army Cadet Command, will preside over the ceremony and present the award to members of the Washington University ROTC program.

WHAT: Inaugural award of the Department of Defense Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021

WHERE: Brookings Quadrangle

CONTACT: Media interested in covering the event should contact Lt. Col. Nichole Downs at 502- 502-799-3198 or nichole.l.downs3.mil@mail.mil, or Michael Maddox at 502-378-2128 or james.m.maddox.civ@mail.mil. All visiting media also must contact Diane Toroian Keaggy at diane.keaggy@wustl.edu or 314-974-4238 to complete a visitor health screening.