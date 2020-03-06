U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC) recognizes Washington University

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC) has awarded Washington University in St. Louis the General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership, a top honor for ROTC units that represent the ideals of duty, honor and country.

The annual award recognizes eight schools selected from the 274 senior Army ROTC units nationwide. Awardees rank high in cadet performance, retention and standing on the command’s National Order of Merit List.

The Gateway Battalion at Washington University celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018 and boasts some 120 cadets. Washington University provides significant financial support to ROTC cadets. In addition, three university schools provide academic credit for some ROTC classes.