Catching up with Cohort 1

From its inception, the College Prep Program was designed to support talented on their educational journeys, whether that path led to Washington University, the military or another college or program. Here, three members from the College Prep Program’s first cohort share more about their studies and successes.

Marquise Butcher

Butcher

Audio engineering and entertainment business, Full Sail University

You may not know the name Marquise Butcher, a.k.a. Quise.B, but you may have heard his music on “Grownish,” “Black Ink Crew,” “Love & Hip-Hop,” and other television shows.

Butcher’s career started in high school, writing for a producer who created music for television.

“I was working at McDonald’s and would write whenever it was slow,” recalls Butcher, who taught himself to play guitar at age 10. “One song that is still constantly placed (‘Attention’) was written between drive-thru orders.”

Butcher recently released his second album, “Round II,” and graduated from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where he studied audio engineering and entertainment business.

“The big board with all of those buttons that looks like a spaceship? I know it like the back of my hand,” Butcher says.

He now lives in Atlanta where he works for the Mezzo Agency, a publishing administration company, and continues to write and perform music.

“I’m interested in both the creative and business sides of music,” Butcher says. “You can’t succeed unless you know both.”

Marques Davis

Davis

Information science technology, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Marques Davis will graduate in December from Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he is majoring in information science technology and minoring in cybersecurity, mobile technology and business.

Davis originally entered college as a mechanical engineering major but soon realized that he neither enjoyed nor excelled in the field. But the College Prep Program taught him how to adapt.

“You need a flexible mindset in college and in life,” Davis says. “I had been locked into the idea of being a mechanical engineer for years, but when I opened myself up to the possibility of different tracks, I realized, ‘Hey, I’m way better at this. This is fun.’”

Davis is currently a data analysis intern at Dell, the computer technology company. After graduation, he hopes to work in marketing, data analysis or cyber security.

“Anything with data, whether it’s protecting it or using it to better understand business,” Davis says. “My education has given me a lot of options.”

Zuan Le

Le

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

Many of us will never forget getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

And Zuan Le, a student at St. Louis College of Pharmacy, will never forget giving it to you.

“All of the smiles and tears — it’s been great,” says Le, who has administered shots at vaccination clinics across the region. “I have felt so appreciated. It has made me feel really proud to be doing this work.”

Le is entering his fifth year of his six-year program. Along the way, he has studied an array of disciplines from organic chemistry to epidemiology to pharmacokinetics. No less important, he’s also learned the art of communicating effectively.

“We are always discussing in class the importance of communicating clearly and with empathy,” said Le, who plans to work in a neighborhood pharmacy after graduation. “During the COVID crisis, we’ve really seen how vital it is to be a trusted source of information. For me that means not using medical jargon and talking to patients without judgment. I always want patients to know I am there for them.”