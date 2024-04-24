WashU presents Twilight Thursdays at Missouri History Museum

Washington University in St. Louis is the new sponsor of one of St. Louis’ favorite traditions — the free Twilight Thursdays concert series in May at the Missouri History Museum.

This year’s lineup features local musicians and bands including Chaka Khan Anthology with lead vocals by Cherise Louis Mason (May 2); classic R&B by Anita Jackson (May 9); War: The Music Band Compilation with Jim McClaren on harmonica (May 16); and the Teena Marie Catalog with lead vocals by Saman Swanson (May 23).

Visitors are welcome to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to take in the live music at the newly renovated north plaza, grab a meal from one of the area’s best food trucks and enjoy the Forest Park sunset. Concerts start at 6 p.m. Visitors are also welcome to explore the museum galleries, which are open until 8 p.m.

The fun continues with the ongoing Thursday Nights at the Museum series featuring films, lectures, book signings and panels. Upcoming events start at 5 p.m. and include a Juneteenth celebration with the St. Louis Symphony In Unison Chorus (June 13); a performance of “Meet Me in St. Louis” from St. Louis’ Ignite Theatre Company (June 20); a look back at “Rainbow Restaurants,” local establishments that were either owned by or welcomed LGBTQA+ communities (Aug. 1); and a conversation with the Michael Brown Sr. Chosen for Change Organization, which provides holistic grief support to families who have experienced a traumatic loss (Aug. 8).

Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor for St. Louis initiatives, said the Missouri History Museum serves an integral role in the St. Louis community.

​​“Knowing our region’s history helps us make sense of today and envision a more equitable and vibrant tomorrow. The Missouri History Museum does world-class work to keep St. Louis history alive,” Weingarth said. “WashU is grateful to sponsor Twilight Thursdays and Thursday Nights at the Museum this year, a celebration of both St. Louis culture and community. From local performances to insightful lectures, the series fosters deep connection and a sense of civic pride for those who call St. Louis home.”

For more information, visit the Missouri Historical Society website.