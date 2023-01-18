Foreign affairs specialist Hill to speak on campus

Hill

Foreign affairs specialist Fiona Hill will give an in-person chat at Washington University in St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Clark-Fox Forum at Hillman Hall on the Danforth Campus.

Hill is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C. She is also a former deputy assistant to the president and a former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

Hill will give a talk, “The World Putin Wants,” that explores Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its international ramifications.

The event is part of the Assembly Series, and presented by “Here and Next,” the university’s strategic plan. Seating is extremely limited, but a livestream link will be provided to registrants. For more information, visit the event’s registration page.