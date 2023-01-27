Many writers and illustrators of beloved picture books are from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. Here is a list of some of faculty and alumni who have created great books for children.

Vivienne Chang, a senior at Olin Business School, and Eugenia Yoh, BFA communication design ‘22, released their debut children’s book, “This is Not My Home,” in January 2023. The two friends met a Taiwanese Students Organization hotpot party and decided to create a book that showcases Taiwan while exploring the universal experience of adjusting to a new home.

John Hendrix, chair of the Master of Fine Arts in Illustration & Visual Culture program, is author and illustrator of more than a dozen children’s books including “Shooting at the Stars,” “John Brown: His Fight for Freedom” and “Go and Do Likewise.” About his 2016 book “Miracle Man: The Story of Jesus,” the New York Times said, ” … even nonbelievers will enjoy this powerfully told and visually dazzling book.” Hendrix’s work also has appeared in numerous publications, such as Newsweek, Sports Illustrated, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, Esquire, The New York Times, Time and National Geographic.

Julia Kuo, BFA Illustration ‘07, wrote and illustrated two children’s books in 2022 — “Luminous: Living Things That Light Up the Night” and “Let’s Do Everything and Nothing.” She also is the illustrator of “I Am An American: The Wong Kim Ark Story,” “I Dream of Popo” and “The Sound of Silence.” She also has created editorial illustrations for publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Economist and Vox Media.

Adam Rubin, BFA Communication Design ‘05, is the author of the “Those Darn Squirrels” and “Dragons Love Tacos” series, as well as “Ice Cream Machine,” “High Five” and “El Chupacabras,” which is told in both English and Spanish and received the Texas Bluebonnet Award. Rubin’s stories have been translated into over a dozen different languages and sold more than 2 million copies worldwide.

Dan Zettwoch, BFA illustration ‘9X and lecturer at the Sam Fox School, is the author and illustrator of “Science Comics: Cars” and “Science Comics: Bridges.” His illustrations and jam-packed diagrams also have appeared at the Missouri History Museum, the State Capitol Museum and numerous exhibits.