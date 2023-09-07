Media Advisory: Exhibit preview with artist Adam Pendleton

Adam Pendleton, “Untitled (Days),” 2023. Silkscreen ink on canvas, 50 x 60 in (127 x 152.4 cm). (Photo: © Adam Pendleton, courtesy of the artist)

WHO: Artist Adam Pendleton



WHAT: Media preview of “Adam Pendleton: To Divide By”



WHERE: Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis



WHEN: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22



Adam Pendleton is one of today’s most celebrated contemporary artists. This fall, the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis will present “Adam Pendleton: To Divide By,” a major solo exhibition marked by its emphasis on Pendleton’s relationship with abstraction.



“To Divide By” will feature more than 100 new works created specifically for this exhibition, including paintings, drawings and ceramics. Also on view will be two of Pendleton’s celebrated films: “What Is Your Name? Kyle Abraham: A Portrait” (2018–19), which includes the poem-like text from which the exhibition title is derived; and “Ruby Nell Sales” (2020–22), a portrait of the famed public theologian and civil rights activist, which debuted as part of the 2022 Whitney Biennial.



“Adam Pendleton: To Divide By” will open at the Kemper Art Museum Sept. 22, 2023. A public Q&A with the artist will take place at 5:30 p.m. An opening reception will immediately follow. The exhibition will remain on view through Jan. 15, 2024.

DIRECTIONS AND PARKING: The Kemper Art Museum is located at the east end of Washington University’s Danforth Campus, near the intersection of Skinker and Lindell boulevards. Parking validations will be available for the university’s east end garage. Entrances to the garage are located on Forsyth Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway, just west of the respective intersections with Skinker.



TOUR AND INTERVIEWS: The media preview will feature a short exhibition tour led by the artist and by curator Meredith Malone. To arrange individual interviews afterwards, please contact Liam Otten at 314-874-6331 or Liam_Otten@wustl.edu.