Sam Fox School Public Lecture Series begins Sept. 22

Adam Pendleton (Photo: Matthew Placek)

Artist Adam Pendleton, designer Kelli Anderson, Whitney curator Adrienne Edwards and architects Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi are among an international array of creative professionals who will discuss their work for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis’ fall Public Lecture Series.

Uniting WashU’s academic units in art, architecture and design with its nationally renowned Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, the Sam Fox School brings an interdisciplinary approach to contemporary issues and challenges, from sustainable design and digital technologies to the importance of strengthening local communities.

The fall Public Lecture Series will highlight themes relating to climate, urbanism and cultural politics. Talks begin Sept. 22, when the Kemper Art Museum hosts a conversation between Pendleton, one of the most celebrated visual artists of his generation, and curator Meredith Malone. An opening reception for “Adam Pendleton: To Divide By,” a large-scale exhibition featuring new paintings, drawings and ceramics, as well as two recent film portraits, will immediately follow.

New York-based artist Marie Lorenz will discuss her work Sept. 28. Basing her practice on the exploration and documentation of urban waterways, Lorenz combines psycho-geographic investigations with highly crafted material forms to heighten the awareness of place.

Weiss/Manfredi, Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park, Long Island. The park’s recently completed second phase offers New Yorkers an “urban wilderness” that re-introduces wetlands and the water’s edge. (Photo: David Lloyd/SWA)

Multidisciplinary artist, writer and experimental filmmaker Crystal Z Campbell, the Sam Fox School’s 2023-24 Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow, will discuss their work Oct. 4. Known for centering historically under-acknowledged people, places and events, Campbell, over the next year, will lead a course for the Sam Fox School, titled “Artist in the Archive,” while preparing a solo exhibition for the Saint Louis Art Museum for fall 2024.

The series will continue Oct. 16 with architects Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi, co-founders and principals of Weiss/Manfredi. The New York-based design practice has developed an international reputation for projects that encompass landscape, architecture, infrastructure and art. Recent examples include the Seattle Museum of Art’s Olympic Sculpture Park, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden Visitor Center and Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park.

Architect Javier García-Germán, the Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor, will discuss his work Oct. 19. Founder of the award-winning practice TAAs — totem arquitectos asociados — García-Germán also directs the Madrid School of Architecture’s graduate programs in collective housing and ecological building. Recent projects include the Castellana 94 office building and the 159-unit Carabanchel collective housing for the Madrid city council.

William Villalongo and Shraddha Ramani, from “Printing Black America: W.E.B. Du Bois’s Data Portraits in the 21st Century.” (Photo courtesy of the artists)

Artist William Villalongo and data scientist Shraddha Ramani will present the school’s fall Prensky lecture Oct. 24. Over the past several years, the pair have developed “Printing Black America: W.E.B. Du Bois’s Data Portraits in the 21st Century,” a collaborative print portfolio that considers the legacy of Du Bois’ ground-breaking sociological research into the lives of Black Americans in the early 20th century — and projects those insights forward into the 21st. The talk kicks off a weeklong residency at the Sam Fox School’s Island Press.

Adrienne Edwards, the Engell Speyer Family Curator and director of curatorial affairs at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, will speak Nov. 2. Edwards is co-curator, with David Breslin, of the 2022 Whitney Biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept” (an exhibition that included Pendleton’s film portrait “Ruby Nell Sales”). Edwards previously originated “Jason Moran” (2018), that artist’s first museum survey, for the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and curated “Blackness in Abstraction” (2016) for Pace Gallery in New York.

Kelli Anderson, “This Book is a Camera” (2015).

On Nov. 8, the series will host a conversation between Kyle Abraham and Joshua Chambers-Letson at COCA, the Center of Creative Arts. Abraham is a celebrated dancer, choreographer and founder of the company A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham. He is also the subject of Pendleton’s celebrated short film “What Is Your Name? Kyle Abraham: A Portrait” (2018–19). Chambers-Letson is a professor of performance studies and of Asian American studies at Northwestern University and author of “After the Party: A Manifesto for Queer of Color Life” (2018).

Concluding the series, on Dec. 7, will be artist, designer and animator Kelli Anderson. Known for reinventing commonplace objects in ways that disrupt audience expectations, Anderson is the creator of — among other projects — “This Book is a Camera” (2015), a pop-up book that transforms into a working camera, and “This Book is a Planetarium” (2017), which explores how paper taps into larger phenomena of light, time, sound and mathematics.

All events are free and open to the public and begin at 5:30 p.m. Central time in the Sam Fox School’s Steinberg Hall unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Fall 2023 speakers

Sept. 22

Adam Pendleton

Artist

Presented by the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum

Sept. 28

Marie Lorenz

Artist

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

Crystal Z Campbell, “Flight” (2021). 16 mm film transferred to digital video, stereo sound, 23’54” minutes. Commissioned by OK Contemporary. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Oct. 4

Crystal Z Campbell

Artist, writer, filmmaker

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow Lecture

Oct. 16

Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi

Co-founders, Weiss/Manfredi

Abend Family Visiting Critic Endowed Lecture

Oct. 19

Javier García-Germán

Founder, TAAs (totem arquitectos asociados)

Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor of Architecture Lecture

Javier García-Germán is founder of TAAs, totem arquitectos asociados, in Madrid. Pictured is the 159-unit Carabanchel collective housing project. (Photo courtesy of TAAs)

Oct. 24

Artist William Villalongo and data scientist Shraddha Ramani

Arthur and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist Lecture

Nov. 2

Adrienne Edwards

Curator, Whitney Museum of American Art

Co-sponsored by the Kemper Art Museum; WashU’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2); and the Department of Art History & Archaeology in Arts & Sciences.

6 p.m. Nov. 8

Dancer Kyle Abraham and performance theorist Joshua Chambers-Letson

COCA, 6880 Washington Ave.

Co-sponsored by COCA, the Kemper Art Museum, CRE2 and the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences.

* Space is limited. Register here.

Dec. 7

Kelli Anderson

Artist, designer and animator

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture