An optimistic vision

It is a story of love and change.

In “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (The Master-Singers of Nuremberg)” (1867), Richard Wagner offers an uncharacteristically optimistic vision of a young composer who flouts critical opinion to win the hand of the woman he loves.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the Washington University Symphony Orchestra will present the overture to Wagner’s sole comic opera in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall.

Presented by the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, the free program also will include Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s spirited “Potpourri (Fantasy)” for viola and orchestra (1820) and Edward MacDowell’s Second Suite, “Indian” (1897), inspired by Native American music and mythology.

The performance marks the debut of Horst Buchholz as conductor of the symphony orchestra. Buchholz, who joined the music faculty this summer, also serves as director of sacred music at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and for the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He previously was organist and choirmaster at Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland, as well as as a chorus member and assistant with the Berlin Philharmonic Chorus and music director for the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra.

Also debuting with the symphony orchestra will be violist Amy Greenhalgh, the department’s new director of strings, who will perform as soloist for “Potpourri (Fantasy)”. Greenhalgh has worked as a chamber and orchestral musician throughout Europe, with ensembles such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra, London Soloists’ Chamber Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, and National Symphony Orchestra of Malta.

The E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall is in Washington University’s 560 Music Center, located at 560 Trinity Ave., in University City.

For more information, call 314-935-5566 or e-mail daniels@wustl.edu.